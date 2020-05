Invest Selangor has announced its new division – Selangor Darul Ehsan Aerospace Industry Coordination Office (S-Daico) and provided a briefing on the state’s Selangor Aerospace Action Plan 2020-2030. The announcement was made by Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Chief Minister of Selangor yesterday at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Building.

Selangor Aerospace Action Plan, which is the first state level aerospace action plan in Malaysia, was developed to have an impact on the development of the aerospace industry, specifically in Selangor.

The action plan targets seven action areas – infrastructure, incentive, funding, education and training, regulations and market access in strengthening the industry’s ecosystem in Selangor and making it a global aerospace hub.

Among the roles of the S-Daico is as the industry’s “frontliner” and to provide updated information, advisory services and potential investment opportunities. S-Daico will also coordinate and monitor aerospace developmental projects and financial allocation. At the same time, S-Daico also acts as the secretariat to the Selangor Aerospace Council.