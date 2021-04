IN line with its vision for a waste-free future, Nestle Malaysia, the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) and KPT Recycle Sdn Bhd (KPT) inked a tripartite Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to officially launch the second phase of its recycling programme, expanding kerbside collection to four additional townships in Petaling Jaya (PJ).

The pioneering recycling programme was launched in October 2020 to provide kerbside collection for 8,300 households in the two townships of Ara Damansara and Bandar Sri Damansara with great success. Now the next phase of the project will extend the kerbside collection initiative to Kota Damansara, Mutiara Damansara, Tropicana and Damansara Indah, as well as Aman Suria and Taman Bukit Mayang Emas adding an additional 11,800 households. In total, this will account for 10% of the number of households in PJ.

The MoA was signed by Datuk Mohd Sayuthi Bakar, Mayor of Petaling Jaya, Juan Aranols, Chief Executive Officer, Nestle (Malaysia) Berhad and Lee Chay Chen, Director of KPT Recycle Sdn Bhd, witnessed by Ng Sze Han, Selangor State Exco for Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development and Michael Wu, managing director of Tetra Pak Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines & Indonesia.

Aranols commented, “We firmly believe that achieving a waste-free future requires collaborative efforts. This is aptly demonstrated with this successful pilot programme, as in just six months, we have recorded a combined household participation rate of 60% in Ara Damansara and Bandar Sri Damansara, collecting over 112 tonnes of recyclable waste.

“With these positive outcomes, we are pleased to extend this project to the second phase to include four more townships in PJ. This will help to improve recycling rates in Malaysia, foster circular economy opportunities and contribute towards our vision to ensure that none of our packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfills or as litter.

“This is also in line with our global pledge to ensure that 100% of our packaging will be recyclable and reusable by 2025.”