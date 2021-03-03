Sharing is caring

In conjunction with Chinese New Year, Sports Toto reached out to old folks’ homes in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang and Johor, sharing festive

cheer with senior citizens residing at these homes.

Company representatives started making goodwill visits to the beneficiaries beginning Feb 22. Each beneficiary received cash donation as well as shopping vouchers which could be used to purchase daily necessities and grocery items.

All in all, Sports Toto contributed RM131,000 to 25 old folks’ homes in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, RM59,000 to 10 old folks’ homes in Penang and RM67,000 to 13 old folks’ homes in Johor.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, Sports Toto has decided to donate to the old folks’ homes nationwide instead of handing out ang pows and hampers to the public senior citizens for the Sports Toto Chinese New Year Ang Pow Donation Campaign this year.

“We regret that we are unable to hold the same Chinese New Year Ang Pow donation campaign, which has been held for more than 30 years, for the needy public due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our targeted beneficiaries are senior citizens who fall under the high risk category and we simply cannot take the risk to do a public donation campaign this year,” said Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd executive director Nerine Tan.

She added that the company hopes to resume the public giveaway of ang pows and hampers to the needy old folks once the pandemic is over.

Since the inception of this charitable campaign in 1988, Sports Toto has contributed over RM22.5 million in cash and kind to more than 414,000 senior citizens in the country.

The donation campaign is part of the Helping Hands programme, a corporate social responsibility initiative by Sports Toto to share, give and care for the community.

The company believes that festive seasons are the best of time for reaching out to the less fortunate.