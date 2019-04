SHARP Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (SEM) is organising a fun run to bring the various communities in Shah Alam together.

Aptly called the “Sharp I love Shah Alam Fun Run 2019” the event will be held at Section 27, between 7am and 12noon on April 21, 2019.

The fun run will cover 3km and 6.5km distances for men and women in various categories with 3,600 participants, exceeding the initial target of 3,000 following a soft launch on March 15, 2019.

The event, which began as a Sharp Family Day run idea, has been transformed into a community run, to unite the industrial community and the surrounding residential areas of Section 27, Shah Alam.

According to Sharp’s deputy managing director Ting Yang Chung, the event is

a corporate social responsibility initiative to engage and strengthen Sharp’s relationship with the local community in Shah Alam.

“With the theme of ‘I Love Shah Alam’, the event is aimed at encouraging a healthy lifestyle, family bonding and fostering unity among the communities and as an expression of love for this city of Shah Alam,” said Ting.

Sharp announced the “Fun Run 2019” at a press conference attended by Selangor State Exco for Youth Development, Sports and Human Capital Development Mohd Khairuddin Othman.

“Events such as this will certainly help to promote better relationships and understanding among the communities - both residential and commercial - in the Section 27 area specifically and in the city of Shah Alam,” said Mohd Khairuddin.

For the run, participants are free to make a statement by running in a uniform or fun attire to add colour to the event. The most outstanding group of runners will stand a chance to win Sharp vouchers.

Apart from the run, participants can join in a list of activities such as the “special immersive audio-visual tunnel” and “mist-tunnel adventure”, and stand a chance to win lucky draw prizes comprising of Sharp products.

A free shuttle bus service is also available from One City’s carpark and Sharp between 5.30am and 6.30am, and from 11am to 1pm, on the day of the run.