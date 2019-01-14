Sharp unveils first 8K TV for the consumer market

SHARP Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (SEM) unveiled the brand’s first AQUOS 8K TV line-up on Jan 11. The first 8K TV in ASEAN, it is part of the AX1 Series with Real 8K Resolution panel (7,680 pixels), the highest resolution in the whole TV category.

“It is always our ambition to build our brand to be the world’s most valuable brand and we intend to achieve this with innovation and business expansion,” said SEM Managing Director Robert Wu.

The high-quality Real 8K resolution panel has 33 million pixels, making it 16 and 4 times more than the resolution of Full HD and 4K Ultra HD respectively.

This richness in visual quality results in the display reproducing images at a higher resolution than those the human eye can capture, allowing those that purchase Sharp’s latest product to zoom in to details within an image to an extent not previously possible.

“Since 2009, the year that Sharp started our 8K development, we have been waiting for this day to bring the 8K TV to Malaysian consumers. Today, we are very proud to announce the World of AQUOS 8K is finally here and Malaysia will be the first in ASEAN to purchase the TVs,” Wu said

Sharp’s new AQUOS range is available in three large screen sizes - 60”, 70” and 80” -, with each featuring several top-notch technologies, including Real 8K Resolution panels that are made in Japan, Real 8K Colour and Real 8K contrast.

For the Chinese New Year period, Sharp held a roadshow from Jan 11 to 15 at IOI City Mall’s centre court in partnership with Harvey Norman to both celebrate the lunar new year and reward Malaysian consumers with superb promotions and offers.

The launch was also attended by Yoshihiro Hashimoto, Executive Managing Officer, Head of President’s Office, Sharp Corporation and Head of ASEAN, Ting Yang Chung, the Deputy Managing Director of SEM, SM Tok, the General Manager of the Consumer Electrical Division and SG Lau, the General Manager of the Product Marketing Division.