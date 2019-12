GOING cashless should have been easy. Contactless payment cards promise simpler days where we can tap to pay. Then came a flood of prepaid e-wallets. As a solution to both retailers and customers, Sunway Malls launched a new initiative.

Launched recently by HC Chan, Sunway Malls & Theme Parks Chief Executive Officer, the Unified Payment Terminal (UPT) is a small device given to more than half of all Sunway Malls participating retailers to make cashless payments a breeze again.

To us patrons of Sunway Malls, this means that we can pay for our shopping with almost any cashless payment option out there. As of December, there are more than 750 retailers at Sunway Malls who are equipped to go cashless and accept e-wallets such as Alipay, Boost, Grabpay, GoodKredit, Maybank QRPay, Mcash, NETS, Touch ‘n Go eWallet, and WeChat Pay with more in the pipeline.

In Sunway Pyramid alone, there are approximately 300 retailers that have adopted the UPT.

For participating retailers, these UTPs are given with zero rental fees, reducing operating expenditures. It also eliminates the need for retailers to have multiple terminals to accept payments. They also need not worry about exact change, miscalculations, or transporting large amounts of cash as all transactions would be done digitally and automatically.

To encourage shoppers to go cashless, Sunway Pyramid is offering shoppers the chance to earn 10x Sunway Pals points when they use participating cashless payments (Boost, GrabPay, Maybank QRPay, and Touch ‘n Go eWallet) from now until the end of the year. For shoppers that spend RM200 and above using NETS, they will receive RM15 worth of Sunway Pals points until the end of June 2020.

“The introduction of the Unified Payment Terminal is one of the many ways we want to improve our shoppers’ as well as retailers’ experience in Sunway Pyramid,” says Chan. “We look forward to creating a more convenient, efficient and safer environment for all who choose us as their preferred shopping destination now and in the future.”

He added that shoppers from Singapore using NETS at Sunway Malls will enjoy competitive exchange rates and will not incur any foreign exchange fees for their purchases.

Since October, Sunway Malls has rolled out this initiative in three other malls including Sunway Velocity Mall, Sunway Putra Mall, Sunway Carnival Mall and Sunway Citrine Hub.