SHOPEE, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, achieved another record-breaking performance with 80 million items sold at its Shopee 12.12 Birthday Sale. Over 80 million visits were recorded in 24 hours as users from across the region shopped from millions of deals.

In Malaysia, over 600,000 items were sold within the first hour. Homegrown products by

local micro-businesses and entrepreneurs under the Buy Malaysian campaign page also saw an uplift of over 70% in orders on Dec 12.

Shopee’s regional managing director Ian Ho said, “The strong results from our 12.12 Birthday Sale shows that people trust in Shopee to deliver the best online shopping experience. It is also a sign that Shopee is doing things right when it comes to our product assortment, services, and customer experience. Shopee has become the go-to, everyday shopping app for everyone in the region, and we are committed to making e-commerce simple and accessible for all.”

E-commerce is fast becoming a daily norm in users’ lives, with Shopee fast becoming the go-to online shopping platform for users in Southeast Asia and Taiwan.

According to iPrice’s Q3 2019

e-commerce report, Shopee is the most visited e-commerce website on desktop and mobile web across the region. It is also the top-ranking app in the Shopping category by average monthly active users across Southeast Asia.

Users are also increasingly relying on Shopee to purchase their everyday products. Daily essentials such as liquid detergent, washing machine cleaner, shoe storage boxes and stationery emerged as some of the top-selling products in Malaysia on Dec 12.

In addition, users are becoming more resourceful in obtaining information before making a purchase. A total of 180,000 hours were clocked across Shopee Live streams during the entire event, as users engaged with their favourite brands and sellers in real-time to get information on the latest hot-selling products.

Across the region on Dec 12, the total number of diapers sold can last a baby for 12,002 years, while the total number of smartphones sold can cover three football fields.

The success of the sale signals growing trust and participation in online shopping.

Users outside capital cities are also increasingly going online to sell or buy products. This 12.12, there was an increase in orders from outside major cities across the region. In Malaysia, Kedah, Pahang, Kelantan, Sabah

and Terengganu experienced significant shopping activity with motorcycle oil filters, car air fresheners, and headscarves being the top selling products.