Shopee enables sale of fresh produce online via its platform

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s number one e-commerce platform, Shopee, today announced that it would now be able to deliver fresh groceries directly to Malaysians’ doorsteps. The brand new category will see fresh poultry, seafood and vegetables being sold on its platform.

The availability of perishable goods sold online and delivered to consumers will help the e-commerce platform further expand its strong foothold in a fast-evolving industry. It is going to be a game changer as now Malaysians can get everything they want and need online via a single marketplace.

Beyond that, the platform has effectively unlocked the potential for a new group of entrepreneurs and traders, especially fishermen and farmers who, before, would not have been able to enjoy the boom of e-commerce and to sell on an open e-marketplace.

Explaining the rationale for this new business venture, Ian Ho, Regional Managing Director of Shopee said: “The Malaysian e-commerce scene is still very much in a hyper growth stage. For us, that means it is not time to slow down.

“We are identifying more areas to tap into, such as the fresh segment, to create a more dynamic online shopping and selling environment. We aim to empower and drive inclusive economic growth by working directly with fishermen and farmers in rural Malaysia for this project.”

The availability of fresh produce will first be made available in major cities and towns within Klang Valley via a pilot programme prior to a nationwide roll-out. Championing the launch are Fish Club and FreshTap that will be offering a total of over 60 different varieties of fresh produce.

A pioneer in selling seafood online, Fish Club brings the freshest catch from Pontian fishing village such as pomfret, sea prawns, fourfinger threadfin as well as imported salmon, eel and scallops.

To maintain the freshness, Fish Club vacuum-packs and blast-freezes the seafood immediately after they are scaled, cleaned and cut. Consumers who purchase from the Fish Club official store “fishclubmy” can enjoy a RM20 flat rate for shipping, or spend at least RM300 to enjoy free shipping.

Those who prefer a mix of poultry and seafood along with leafy greens, beans and potatoes can get them from the FreshTap official store “freshtap.my”. Freshly packed and delivered from Sekinchan and Kuala Selangor, consumers will get to enjoy fresh food in no time. Shipping rates is a flat fee of RM12 on this store.

Consumers who purchase from Fish Club and FreshTap on Shopee will receive their fresh produce within one to three days.

To kick-start the launch of this new offering on Shopee, shoppers will be in for a treat: items such as salmon, dory fish, shrimp, whole chicken, beef chunks, clams and sardine will be at a 50% off during the Shocking Sale on Mar 3 and 4.