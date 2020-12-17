Shopee sets record-breaking 12.12 birthday sale

SHOPEE wrapped up the year-end shopping season with a record-breaking 12.12 Birthday Sale in Malaysia. Shopping activities were high across the country, with over 875,000 items sold in Selangor in the first hour of Dec 12. One Malaysian even single-handedly made 180 orders in the morning of Dec 12.

Ian Ho (right), Shopee’s regional managing director said, “Being able to record another groundbreaking 12.12 Birthday Sale and coming a long way the past five years is extremely humbling for all of us at Shopee. 2020 has presented us with a whirlwind of experiences given the unprecedented circumstances, we wanted to ensure that our fifth birthday would be a special day not just for Shopee but more so, for the people we serve.”

Home & Living, Groceries, Health & Beauty, and Mobile & Accessories emerged as some of the best-selling product categories as Malaysians took this chance to fulfil all their essential and entertainment needs.

> Home & Living:

Consumers, especially those aged 35 - 49, purchased tools to revitalise their homes in preparation for the upcoming festivities, as seen with the 1.2 million home improvement and decor items sold on Dec 12. Popular items include 3D self-adhesive wallpaper for rooms, kitchen and toilet, hotel-grade pillows, foam mats, vinyl flooring and recessed lighting - all handy DIY materials for a simple makeover.

> Back-to-school:

Despite uncertainties of the school term, parents stocked up on back-to-school items in preparation for the new year. Over 670,000 stationery items were sold on Shopee, while more than 200,000 school uniforms, bags, shoes, pencil cases and more were sold in total on Dec 12.

> Groceries:

As stay-home efforts continue, people were seen to be stocking up on essentials, especially food items. MILO continues to be Malaysians’ favourite chocolate malt beverage with 120 packs sold per minute in the morning of Dec 12. Malaysians’ snacking habit which the e-commerce platform observed during its 11.11 Big Sale also continued on this 12.12 Birthday Sale with more than half a million snacks purchased once again. Meanwhile, laundry detergents also recorded a strong demand on the platform, and these items were mostly purchased by users aged over 50.

> Health & Beauty:

Skincare and cosmetics were a big priority as people geared up for the festive season and the new year. Over 628,000 skincare items flew off the virtual shelves on Dec 12, with facial masks and lipsticks being the most popular among users aged 34 and below.

> Lifestyle:

Lifestyle athletic brand adidas who joined the platform in September witnessed some 300,000 visits to its official store on Dec 12. The visits translated into strong single-day sales especially for sneakers, t-shirts and football jerseys.

> Electronics and entertainment:

Malaysians took advantage of the sale to upgrade their home appliances, gadgets, and buy new game consoles. It was also noted that eight out of the top 10 performing Malaysian SMEs were electronics retailers who clocked in an average sales of over RM800,000 each. Meanwhile, Shopee Mall brands saw a surge in sales, with realme recording RM2 million in sales on its realme 6 series within the first hour of the 12.12 sale.

On a regional level across seven markets in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, Shopee recorded a sellout of 12 million items in the first 24 minutes of Dec 12. At its peak, one million items were bought in a single minute as users chose from a selection of over two billion products. Consumers also spent more time on Shopee’s in-app games and features, which offered greater rewards and value

The surge in shopping activity was also met with increasing adoption of digital payments. In particular, users enjoyed the convenience of Shopee’s integrated mobile wallet ShopeePay, with orders paid via the mobile wallet surging 18 times from an average day.

Ho concluded, “E-commerce is proving to be an increasingly important part in our lives and we are glad to be on the forefront of this change. A heartfelt thanks to all Malaysians, sellers, brands and partners for allowing us to celebrate the past five years with you. Because of your trust, we can look forward to what is to come.”