OVER 32 million Malaysians are affected by the movement control order (MCO) introduced on March 18 in a quest to control the spread of Covid-19. This directive has brought about a new normal even in the world of retailing that is here to stay, according to e-commerce platform Shopee.

Shopee regional managing director Ian Ho said: “2020 has changed the way we live, work, and shop online. As such, brands and sellers across the region are stepping up their digitalisation efforts, especially now, as e-commerce has taken on a greater role in people’s lives seeing as more consumers are going online to fulfil their everyday needs.

“This has resulted in changes in the way businesses view and approach e-commerce as a viable trade channel.”

The current situation has also compelled businesses to explore new strategies to engage with consumers and continue facilitating trade. This has not only led to strong e-commerce adoption amongst local SMEs, but has also unlocked new market segments for the e-commerce industry.

For instance, selling and buying fresh produce such as fish, chicken, beef and even durians on e-commerce platforms was almost non-existent just as recent as last year.

However, in April alone, some 1,000 fresh and frozen sellers, including farmers and fishermen, started selling on Shopee.

Shopee has also observed that the number of Shopee Live streams from brands and sellers have increased by 70 times since the virus outbreak as they look for a more personal approach to connect to consumers virtually. A new-to-Shopee seller, Deep Sea Fishery Kingdom sold RM1,200 worth of seafood in minutes during its first-ever live stream.

Shopee expects the trend to sell and buy via live streaming will gain greater popularity as witnessed in countries like China.

The cancellation of Ramadan bazaars have affected the income of thousands of micro traders who depend on these bazaars to make a living.

To help them sustain their incomes and livelihoods, several state governments such as Selangor and Perak have commissioned Shopee to bring these sellers online to market products including Raya cookies and snacks, baju Raya and home decoration items via dedicated microsites.

These initiatives include the Selangor E-Bazar Raya and Raya bersama PKNS, as well as the S.M.A.R.T Niaga@Perak.

Additionally, the RM15 million Shopee Seller Support Package that provides support in funding, subsidies, education and marketing to boost sales, reduce operational costs and facilitate sustainable growth seems to have greatly benefitted the business community. The package has attracted the participation of more than 70,000 local businesses from micro, small, and medium to even large enterprises and corporations.

Raya Bersama Shopee is taking place till May 26 with daily essentials from as low as just RM10 and free shipping with a minimum spend of RM19.