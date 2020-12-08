Shopee strengthens offline and online synergy

WHILE Malaysia’s economy is on the path to recovery with a projected rebound of 6.5% to 7.5% in 2021, the journey is expected to be uneven and dependent on the resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

At the launch of its 12.12 Birthday Sale on Dec 2, Shopee announced several measures benefitting brick-and-mortar businesses and charitable organisations, as well as consumers who are integral to the vigour of Malaysia’s economy.

According to UOB Malaysia senior economist Julia Goh, much work is needed as the economy suffered projected losses amounting up to RM67 billion as a result of the EMCO and CMCO.

Weak demand and tight liquidity have caused many businesses to either permanently or temporarily cease operations. It was understood that the Food and Beverage (F&B) sector had cut 35% of its workforce during the MCO in March.

As such, Shopee had taken the lead to onboard more than 1,000 traditionally brick-and-mortar businesses.

Together with malls, cinemas, F&B outlets, petrol stations, beauty salons, and more across the country, the company is looking at strengthening the ecosystem, and forging ahead despite economic headwinds.

The partnership will see Shopee using its strength to instantly engage with consumers online and encourage the purchase of products, merchandise, attractive set deals and cash vouchers.

Shopee Malaysia head of Seller Management Zed Li explained that those heading Shopee asked themselves what they could do to contribute towards business continuity of traditionally offline players.

The company then saw the opportunity to convert their high traffic into footfall for them, with consumers doing their part in helping their favourite establishments maintain steadier cash flow by buying their deals online ahead of their visit to the stores.

To better convince traditionally brick-and-mortar business to make the shift to online, Li explained that Shopee has successful case studies of businesses doing exactly that with the e-commerce platform.

“Case studies like Gong Cha provide a great support to a lot of our merchants, who were not very sure whether or not this is good,” he said.

In addition to tickets and vouchers, offline retailers are able to draw higher footfall to their stores with the support of daily cashback of up to RM8 when users transact with ShopeePay mobile wallet. The emphasis on contactless payment also encouraged Malaysians to shop and spend safely amid the third wave of infections.

12.12 Birthday Sale

Shopee will continue to support the business community, be it large outfits or micro traders with seller incentives and e-commerce education such as the recently-launched 12.12 Free E-commerce Workshops on digital literacy, ways to boost sales and exposure during campaigns and more.

Besides supporting businesses, the e-commerce platform is rallying support for the underprivileged, as well as rewarding consumers this 12.12 Birthday Sale.

As the pandemic has also devastated charitable organisations, with many struggling to stay afloat, Shopee is working with over 30 charity homes and organisations such as MERCY Malaysia and Zoo Negara to raise funds for their respective causes via #ShopeeGivesBack.

A Birthday Sale for all Malaysians: Working closely with brands, retailers and sellers, Shopee has put together its biggest celebration yet for Malaysians as it celebrates its fifth birthday.

Until Dec 12, users can enjoy free shipping with a minimum spend of RM12, RM1 deals during Shocking Sale, get free FamilyMart ice cream daily from Shopee Farm, and more.

Shopee also introduced a brand new live game show, Shopee Kotak Duit that rewards users with up to RM12,000 in cold hard cash.

Hosted on Shopee Live at 9pm every Monday to Thursday with special sessions on Dec 11 and 12, lucky users will be called to answer one simple question and given a chance to unlock one of six boxes.

Each box contains different values with the highest being RM12,000. The game show has since rewarded two individuals with RM12,000 each.

