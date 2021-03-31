Shopping galore

MID VALLEY Megamall KL is working with Shopee to offer a slew of exciting e-voucher packs from participating tenants that will go at up to 60% off this Shopee 4.4 Mega Shopping Day!

Solo shoppers in the Klang Valley looking to treat themselves to a pair of sleek new sneakers from JD Sports can purchase the ‘Me Time Bundle’, while lovebirds should look out for the ‘Sweet Date Bundle’ where they can both enjoy an invigorating hour of foot massage at Thai Odyssey.

Parents keen on taking the kids out may opt for the ‘Family Fun Bundle’, where the little ones would surely return home with smiles on their faces after satisfying their hunger pangs at Pizza Hut, buying new reading materials from MPH Bookstore and enjoying a sweet treat from Baskin-Robbins.

Meanwhile, those looking for a staycation will definitely want to check out the Cititel and The Gardens - A St Giles Signature Hotel & Residences deals. These hotels are right next to Mid Valley Megamall KL and provide a much-needed escape after a stroll around the mall.

These deals were rolled out as part of Shopee’s 4.4 Mega Shopping Day, the region’s first mega shopping festival of 2021. Running from now until April 4, the campaign features free shipping with a minimum spend of RM4, daily 95% off deals and vouchers and a new RM10,000 Shopee Money Wheel game show where participants get to spin the wheel and win moolah if they successfully guess the word on the board.

Plus, stand a chance to win 44,444 Shopee Coins when you top up a minimum of RM50 to your ShopeePay wallet.

The shopping festival will also be launching exclusive collaborations between fashion labels and celebrities, namely Pestle & Mortar x Jameson, Roscani x Fatin Afeefa, Tomorrow Showtime x Amelia Henderson, and Hype x Kide.

Another highlight is the Shopee 4.4 Mega Show which will be aired on Shopee Live, Astro Ria and Astro Gempak at 9pm, on April 3. The show will feature performances by A-listers such as Dayang Nurfaizah, Hael Husaini, Zizi Kirana, Hazama, Elizabeth Tan and Naim Daniel as well as the legendary Datuk M. Nasir.

The shopping festival will culminate on April 4, featuring 12am - 2am Midnight Madness with exclusive 4.4 Only Deals and Vouchers, Super Brands Spotlight, Shopee Live marathon streams from 9am and more. Shopee’s regional 4.4 Mega Celebrity, globally-acclaimed K-Pop girl group Mamamoo will be presenting their top hits exclusively on Shopee Live from 9pm - 11pm.

To know more about the 4.4 Mega Shopping Day, visit https://shopee.com.my/m/4-4