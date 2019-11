LAST WEEK, Heineken Live Your Music wrapped up a year of exciting performances with a stellar line-up of music acts from electronica to future bass to indie at KL Live.

The star of the evening was Australia-based trance DJ MaRLo. MaRLo is no stranger to the Live Your Music world, having played at the venue only last September.

MaRLo rocked the night with a four-hour-long set in front of a crowd of 3,000, who showed up to the party.

Homegrown music talents, Boris Foong and Chuckiess & Whackboi, were also on hand to help hype up the crowd before MaRLo took to the stage. MaRLo brought a new flair to the Heineken Live Your Music experience at KL Live, giving fans a memorable night.

Of course, no Heineken experience would be complete without its two main stars – iced cold Heineken beer, as well as Heineken 0.0, Heineken’s first non-alcoholic malt beverage.