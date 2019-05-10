SieMatic opens first flagship showroom in Malaysia

GERMAN manufacturer SieMatic has officially launched its flagship showroom here and appointed Bina Warehouse Sdn Bhd to be its exclusive retail and boutique dealer for the brand in Malaysia.

The launch event was held on May 2, 2019, at the Bina Warehouse Kitchen Gallery, a 12,500 square foot showroom dedicated solely to luxury world-renowned kitchen furnishings and appliances.

The gala event which was held over a three-day period from May 2 to 4, was attended by a total of 360 guests including prominent Malaysian architects, interior designers and developers.

SieMatic’s export director Matthias Weiss said the brand which celebrates its 90th anniversary this year, credits innovation and design for its success.

“We are the inventors of the handleless kitchen. That means that in 1960, SieMatic was the first one, with the SieMatic 6006 model, to create a kitchen without any handles on the front. We are now introducing this year, on our 90th anniversary, the fourth generation of the handleless kitchen.

“We are very very happy to be in Malaysia because this is the first flagship store for us, together with an ideal partner in Bina Warehouse, because this company follows the same philosophy and spirit as us,” he said in his speech.

While director and co-founder of Bina Warehouse Sdn Bhd KS Kok said the company has always aspired to create a one-stop luxury kitchen centre in Malaysia.

“This is to enable us to offer solutions to all our high-end customers in the most efficient and comprehensive manner. Thus, we are confident that this kitchen gallery will become a very useful referral and resource centre for the luxury kitchen needs of Malaysians.

“Our bathroom gallery in Petaling Jaya is also very popular and well-stocked with the latest high-end sanitaryware brands. Now, with the completion of this complementing kitchen gallery, we are now able to serve our customers even better, by combining their enquiries and purchases of both luxury bathroom and kitchen furniture from one source, thus saving them time and reducing the frustrations of having to coordinate between multiple places,” he added.

The kitchen gallery currently has four floors totalling 12,500 sq. feet offering a vast array of 19 kitchen sets. Customers can also choose from built-in and free-standing kitchen appliances from top brands including Gaggenau, Miele, De Dietrich, Foster & Bosch.

Founded in 1929 in Lohne, Germany, SieMatic specialises in producing high-end fitted kitchens. With 800 outlets globally including in New York, Mayfair London and Paris, the flagship showroom in Kuala Lumpur is the latest addition.

Bina Warehouse Sdn Bhd was founded in 1972 by three brothers KF Kok, Henry Kok and KS Kok and is Malaysia’s leading specialist retailer for world-renowned luxury bathroom and kitchen brands.

For more information, please visit www.binawarehouse.com