Signature Market, Malaysia’s top FMCG wellness brand, celebrates 7 years of its community-driven dedication to empower and enhance the wellbeing of Southeast Asian communities, through Its naturally-derived products.

Since its inception, Signature Market has made it its mission to bring the best, natural products at accessible prices to encourage consumers to live healthier, well-balanced lifestyles, culminating in its birthday celebration theme #TheCodeOfLove.

Founded in 2014, Signature Market started as an online marketplace focusing on raw and natural snacks.

The homegrown brand has exponentially grown to supply naturally-derived products spanning from raw products to everyday essentials across Southeast Asia.

This year, Signature Market has plans to further expand its local production facilities to meet the ongoing demand of healthy products internationally.

“Signature Market has become more than just a health food company. It’s a platform for our team to expand their creativity and have their input taken into account and a place for the community to find healthier food and lifestyle options at accessible prices. We owe our success to the voices of many who have helped lift us up, as well as the progressive mindset of the team leaders who have encouraged and built us to become stronger,” said COO and Co-Founder of Signature Market, John Cheng.

Signature Market has always focused on the importance of elevating the lives of its team members and communities around them.

Behind the brand’s achievements stands a team of passionate and creative young professionals, who have dedicated themselves to meticulously crafting new products that empower its consumers.

With the average age of team members at just 26 years old, Signature Market continues to champion the leaders of tomorrow to break stereotypes in an environment that encourages growth and creativity.

This vision is embodied in General Manager, Jeffrey Tem –who started as an intern with the brand in 2014 and now manages revenue projection and ensures the company runs smoothly.

It’s also seen in Heads of Product Development who, at 24 and 25 years old, eagerly lead the team to come up with new and innovative healthy snacks and essential products –which includes the development of Signature Market’s champion subsidiary brand, Plant Origins and the brand’s new venture, the Gratitude Journal - a guided daily journal created by Signature Market’s CEO and Co-founder, Edwin Wang which helps readers to practice gratitude in everyday life.

In conjunction with Signature Market’s 7th birthday, the brand will be hosting an exclusive #TheCodeOfLove giveaway on their social media pages that will feature prizes sponsored by official partners Boost, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Shiseido, Junandus and Kuvings.

For more information on their birthday celebrations and their extensive range of products, visit Signature Market on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube or website.