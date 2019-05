SILKAIR has launched the first non-stop flights between Singapore and Busan in South Korea, with its inaugural MI876 flight departing Changi International Airport on May 1, 2019, at 11.37pm and arriving at Gimhae International Airport at 7.07am the following day.

The Singapore-Busan route will be served four times weekly, departing Singapore on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. SilkAir is currently the only airline offering regular services on the route.

Customers can look forward to a full-service experience, including in-flight meals, wireless in-flight entertainment on SilkAir Studio, complimentary baggage allowance as well as through check-in if they are connecting to or from another SilkAir or Singapore Airlines point via Singapore. The flights are currently operated with SilkAir’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

The Singapore-Busan route will see the introduction of Korean in-flight cuisine to enable customers to enjoy classic Korean flavours during their flight. Customers can expect popular Korean dishes such as Bibimbap (Korean mixed rice), Beef Japchae (Stir-Fried Glass Noodles) and Chicken Bulgogi and Kimchi Fried Rice.

“The launch of the Busan flights marks yet another milestone for SilkAir, as it is the first South Korean city in our network,” said SilkAir chief executive Foo Chai Woo.

“We are pleased to be providing greater connectivity for travellers to Korea, as well as for Koreans travelling to Singapore, with connections to the many destinations in the combined SilkAir and Singapore Airlines network.”

Located on the southeastern tip of the Korean Peninsula, Busan is a destination famous for its natural coastal scenery and local cultural attractions. A popular vacation getaway for both local Koreans and tourists alike, Busan is hailed as the summer capital of South Korea, boasting beautiful beaches such as Haeundae and Gwangalli.