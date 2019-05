SIMPLYSITI has launched a new Red Collection exclusive makeup range with red ginseng extract, a superfood packed with benefits for the skin.

Exclusively launched for the upcoming Hari Raya celebration, the Red Collection range consisting of a Cushion Foundation, Compact Powder, Blusher and Matte Lip Cream are now available at selected Watsons stores nationwide and Watsons online store.

Recently, 20 Watsons shoppers who bought SimplySiti products for RM120 and above in a single receipt at Watsons Central i-City Mall had the opportunity to meet Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza. Also present at the meet and greet session were Watsons Malaysia managing director Caryn Loh and SimplySiti group CEO Azuddin Rahman.

“We are pleased to be collaborating with Siti Nurhaliza yet again as her new makeup range aims to offer something different to our Watsons shoppers. At Watsons, we keep up with the latest trends and cater to the ever-changing demands and needs of our customers. Using Korean red ginseng extract in SimplySiti’s new makeup range is an innovation in itself, as ginseng is known to increase the production of collagen, making the skin firmer and youthful, which is what our Watsons customers are seeking in improving their skincare routine,” said Loh.

The Red Collection Cushion Foundation is an innovative formula that combines Korean red ginseng extract, fruit extracts and cushion technology for a firmer-looking appearance with effortless application. Priced at RM72.90, it offers buildable coverage to smooth out the early signs of ageing, covering fine lines and wrinkles with SPF 35 PA++.

While the Red Collection Compact Powder which is priced at RM58.90, is formulated with Korean red ginseng extract to revitalise skin, and help to cover fine lines and wrinkles for a younger looking appearance. It is infused with macadamia seed oil that controls oil balance and smoothens complexion all day long, giving a perfect flawless finish with SPF 30 protection.

The Red Collection Blusher with SPF 30 protection enhance cheeks with a soft matte anti-ageing blusher. Formulated with Korean red ginseng extract, and anti-oxidants to revitalise skin, it is priced at RM45.90.

Lastly, the Red Collection Matte Lip Cream which is priced at RM42.90, is a richly pigmented anti-ageing lip cream that glides on effortlessly for a perfect matte finish. The Korean red ginseng extract acts as a moisturising agent for long-wearing comfort.

Customers can enjoy 24/7 shopping on the Watsons Mobile App and at Watsons’ website at www.watsons.com.my. For more details, please follow Watsons Malaysia on both Facebook and Instagram.