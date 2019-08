SK Saujana Utama has been selected as the winner of the HP Little Makers Challenge in a competition which involved 92 schools and 31 art centres nationwide.

The winning school received RM20,000 in HP PC and print innovation products after its students aced a series of eight challenges covering arts, geography, biology, astronomy and other subjects. The objective of the challenge is to reinvent learning experiences through print for children aged 5 to 12 years-old

In total, HP Inc. received 18,600 submissions which translated to over 90,000 activity hours spent between parents, teachers and children to reinvent learning with print.

In alignment with the Education Ministry’s focus on technology-based learning, HP Inc.’s Little Makers challenge was launched for parents, teachers and their children to play and learn together with print-based learning.

The challenge was created in line with local findings from HP’s New Asian Learning Experience Study, which showed that Malaysian parents believe that their children can benefit from immersive learning experiences.

“As a parent and at HP Inc., we understand the importance that Malaysian parents place on their role in facilitating effective learning outcomes. We want to support parents in raising our future leaders by providing the right information, technology and learning experiences to ensure they have the required skillsets for workplaces of the future.” said HP Inc Malaysia’s managing director Fayza Mohamed Amin.

The winning school was selected based on the highest number of submissions for all eight challenges. The winners were 7 – 12 years old students and their teachers from SK Saujana Utama from Sungai Buloh.

“We’re so happy to have been chosen as the winners of the challenge. As soon as the first HP Little Makers Challenge was released, the kids were hooked! The challenges allowed them to be creative with the art projects while also exploring science. The learning formats could also be easily incorporated into their syllabus.” said Mawar Mohamad, a teacher from SK Saujana Utama.