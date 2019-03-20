Sleep in comfort with Getha’s luxury bedding

GETHA Bedding’s recently concluded “Grand Bedding Roadshow” at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur showcased the company’s impressive range of 100% natural latex bedding products, including the top of the range, luxurious and towering Dream Kingdom classic mattress, and Malaysia’s only radiation protection mattress – Getha Compass Luxury.

The Compass Luxury mattress series is equipped with Biocare radiation shielding technology, a revolutionary solution targeted for wellness and quality of life in protecting the body from radiation during sleep, prevent stress by reducing static electricity, regulate the body’s bio-rhythm, promote excellent quality of sleep and prevents diseases and odor caused by bacteria.

The grand roadshow held from March 11 to 17 also featured a mega banner of Queen Elizabeth II tapping a rubber tree during her visit to Malaysia in February 1972. Also on display was a variety of luxurious high quality materials used in Getha’s products such as 100% natural latex, 100% camel hair, 100% natural silk and 100% natural wool.

Getha Bedding (M) Sdn Bhd CEO Melissa Tan said after countless successes with roadshows and exhibitions worldwide, the company was excited to showcase Getha at a prominent location such as Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

The company recently won first prize for the Best Booth Design at one of Asia’s largest international furniture exhibition - Export Furniture Exhibition (EFE) that took place at KLCC Convention Centre from March 9 to 12, 2019.

During the roadshow at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, the company hosted three young inventors – Renoir Fayeed Rehman, Fontaine Mattheus Hiew and Alif Afandi Marzuki from St Michael’s Secondary School Sabah. The three students are gold medal award winners in the recent Bangkok International Intellectual Property, Invention, Innovation and Technology Exposition (Ipitex) held on February 2-6 with their invention - the Bonne Nuit Mask.

The mask is designed to help people with sleeping difficulties, such as insomnia and to promote a better wellbeing through better sleep.

“We are really glad to have these young talents to join us in promoting better sleep health. As we spend 1/3 of our lives sleeping, good quality sleep is very important for the body to restore and rejuvenate, to grow muscle, repair tissue, and synthesize hormones. It is vital to choose a good mattress and create an ideal sleep sanctuary that supports our body’s restoration process for optimal health and wellbeing,” said Tan.