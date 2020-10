ACER has announced new and updated offerings in its ConceptD PC line-up, a brand of premium PCs designed for professional and enthusiast creators. The new ConceptD 300 is a powerful mid-tower desktop designed for BIM and CAD projects and intensive 3D modelling, rendering and animation. In addition, the ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 7 Pro notebooks now feature 10th Gen Intel Core Processors and Acer’s new Vortex Flow cooling technology.

Acer’s ConceptD PCs elevate the computing experience with their timeless design language, extremely colour-accurate displays and silent processing, which distinguish them as something special and out of the ordinary. They are optimised for graphic designers, filmmakers, engineers, architects, developers and other creators.