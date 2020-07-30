Small companion for modern homes

COWAY MALAYSIA unveiled its latest water purifier model Coway Kecil for the Malaysian market – where home space is increasingly a premium. Small but smart like Malaysia’s fabled Sang Kancil, the water purifier which features direct filtration technology with a minimalist design will be available from the end of July 2020 onwards.

Aptly named Kecil (meaning ‘small’ in Malay) it shows that great things come in small packages. Its USPs can be summarised as “7-1-0”:

- 7in wide – it is compact, small and powerful!

- 1 Touch digital panel – providing a convenient water extraction experience.

- 0 Seconds – the amount of time it takes to get clean and safe water from Kecil – with Coway’s direct filtration technology.

Available in sago beige colour, it is specially designed for discerning and minimalist house owners with space-saving needs.

“Coway Kecil water purifier brings life-changing, clean water with urban Malaysian families in mind,” said Coway Malaysia’s managing director Kyle Choi Ki Ryong at the special virtual launch event hosted at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC). The launch featured Anslem Roy, one of Asia’s leading illusionists, who made the Coway Kecil water purifier magically appear on stage in a sleek performance which delighted the audience!

The slim yet nifty water purifier offers infinite possibilities to “Change Your Life” – from a refreshing cold beverage, to a steaming bowl of noodles prepared in a jiffy. Coway Kecil is a perfect fit for cosmopolitan lifestyles.

“With a large number of residential properties at an average size of 1,000 square feet today, and modern house owners opting for compact appliances as opposed to bulky ones, we are confident that Kecil will be a hit among urban Malaysian households,” Choi said, adding that it can be slotted into any nook and cranny in the kitchen or dining room.

The key features of the Coway Kecil are its direct water purification system, as well as its sleek and slim design. Coway recently won the Platinum award under the water purifier category for Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand 2020, the sixth year in a row.

“We are committed to ensure everyone is able to enjoy clean water free of impurities to safeguard their health and happiness,” added Choi.

“Unique to Kecil is its digital panel which provides a convenient, one touch water extraction experience with intuitive navigation, offering a variety of water temperature settings to meet the diverse needs of Malaysian households, allowing users to get easy and quick access to cold, hot or room temperature water effortlessly.”

To optimise hygiene levels, the Kecil water purifier has a transparent faucet cover that is easily detachable for cleaning. It also allows users to spot dirt that may accumulate on its surface.

The Coway Kecil water purifier will be available for lease at a monthly rental rate of just RM99, and is also available for purchase at a retail price of RM3,590.

The virtual launch event included a special video message from James Park, managing director of Global Business Division, Coway Co., Ltd. – streamed from Seoul, Korea. Park said Coway has been providing healthy, clean water options for over three decades and has been awarded the Water Quality Association Gold Seal Mark annually since 1995 in recognition of its high attention to quality. In 2010, Coway received halal certification from Malaysia’s Islamic Religious Department for its water purifier series.

In his speech, Park said he is proud of the Coway Malaysia team for successfully reaching 1.5 million customers across its entire customer base in Malaysia. This is a growth of half a million customers within the first half of 2020, and it appears to be on an upward trajectory as Malaysia heads into the recovery phase.

“As a market leader, we are dedicated to research and development of environmental solutions, particularly personal health and wellbeing. With the world’s best researchers working hand-in-hand, we strongly believe that we can achieve our mission of making the world a cleaner, safer and better place,” said Park.

Coway remains at the forefront of innovative product design as The Life Care Company.

For more information, visit www.coway.com.my/products/water-purifier.