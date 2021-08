MUNCHY’S has launched a new cream cracker, enriched with 10 nutrients including vitamins B and C, and minerals Selenium and Zinc, which can help support the body’s immune system in terms of assisting physical barrier defence. As Malaysians stay home for safety, the new Munchy’s Crackers Plus is innovated to help consumers snack healthy, meeting their demand for healthier food, including snacks.

Rodney Wong, CEO of Munchy’s Malaysia says the demand for healthier, more nutritious snacks is growing steadily and the launch of new 10-nutrient Munchy’s Crackers Plus is timely to meet this increasing need.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, consumers are now more health and safety-conscious than ever. At Munchy’s, our brand mission is to provide healthier, tastier and delightful creations that bring people together in the moments of happiness. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients to deliver superior standards and consistency across all our brands.

“Munchy’s Crackers Plus is innovatively conceived to bring our brand promise as well as healthful and immunity-boosting benefits that everyone needs now, to our consumers through a humble cracker. We hope this new product will not only bring value in nourishing and supporting Malaysian families’ health, but also bring them happiness as they stay home together to fight this pandemic,” he said.

Munchy’s Crackers Plus is available in three flavours: Original High Calcium, High Protein Chia Seeds and High Fibre Whole Grain, and priced at RM4.80 (300g) and RM10.90 (700g).

Now, you can enjoy 10 vitamins and minerals in each pack of Munchy’s Crackers Plus conveniently at home, giving you more value for money.