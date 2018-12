CAR-sharing application SOCAR, has teamed up with KFC Malaysia to introduce 12 more SOCAR Zones alongside bonus rewards from Dec 5, 2018, to Feb 28, 2019.

Launched earlier this year, car-sharing application SOCAR has been leading the charge in introducing the multiflex* lifestyle to Malaysians in Kuala Lumpur and most recently, Johor Bahru.

SOCAR seeks to grow the multiflex and car-sharing community through continuous rewards and exciting partnerships.

With the support of KFC’s 12 new strategic SOCAR zones, multiflexers from different neighbourhoods can now connect and enjoy added convenience and increased accessibility.

“With convenience, sustainability and modern living in mind, SOCAR together with KFC are looking to expand the multiflex and car-sharing community even more.

“We hope to see more families embracing technology and adopting the car-sharing lifestyle as they enjoy their next KFC meal together,” said Leon Foong, Chief Executive Officer of SOCAR Malaysia.

Recently expanding to Johor Bahru, with a northern and eastern release to follow very soon, SOCAR looks to provide all Malaysians with convenient mobility options when travelling not only within Kuala Lumpur but across the nation.

“With SOCAR being at over 470 locations, car ownership is no longer a necessity for consumers. Our partnership with KFC demonstrates how easy it is for multiflexers to get their favourite KFC bucket and share it with friends and family without having to rely on their personal car. Technology and car-sharing, when combined, can really help bring retail to the doorsteps of many more,” he said.

Managing Director of QSR Brands, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azahari Mohamed Kamil said KFC aspires to be at the forefront of providing innovative solutions that can be meaningful to its customers.

“In order for us to stay ahead of the curve, we strive to be early adopters of change. Car-sharing is the most recent addition to contemporary urban life and it has been progressively transforming the lives of our community. Through this partnership, we are encouraging the smart mobility movement that we optimistically believe is the future.”

Alongside their usual purchases, both KFC and SOCAR customers will be able to enjoy SOCAR discounts, complimentary SOCAR hours and KFC Delivery E-vouchers.