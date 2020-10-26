Social enterprise ramps up PPE production

IT’S full steam ahead again for sew X, a transformational enterprise by the Dignity for Children Foundation (Dignity), as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country trends upwards.

The upsurge in Covid cases has translated into an uptake in demand for personal protective equipment (PPEs), as organisations gear up their state of preparedness.

Some have turned to social enterprise, sew X, to produce their PPEs. One of six transformational enterprises run by Dignity, sew X workers are primarily students and families from the B-40, migrants and refugee communities within the Sentul area.

In addition to formal education, Dignity engages the students and their families in various types of skills training programmes to increase their livelihood opportunities.

Profits and fees from commissioned projects go back to the Dignity for Children Foundation to pay wages, to educate more youths and transform their lives for the better.

Companies interested to bulk order PPEs can do so by contacting sew X at sew@dignityforchildren.org or call them at 018-789 6206. Price depends on the quantity of orders (minimum 30 sets).

Each PPE set comprises one gown, two boot covers and one head cover.

In addition to PPEs, sew X also tailors customised fabric face masks.

About Dignity for Children Foundation

Dignity has been providing quality education and holistic care to underprivileged children for the past 21 years. From a classroom of just 20 students in 1999, Dignity is currently educating 1,650 students this year. Dignity is the largest, most comprehensive learning centre for the underprivileged in Malaysia and is internationally recognised.

The foundation received the United Nations Malaysia Award 2019 for its effort in working to fulfill the Sustainability Development Goal of “Leave No One Behind”, as well as the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support in 2018. Dignity also hosted the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, in 2015. For more information on Dignity, please visit dignityforchildren.org/.