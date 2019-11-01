Sparking change at Sungai Way

SPARK Foundation, in collaboration with the Global Environment Centre (GEC) celebrated World Rivers Day through a river clean-up session with the local communities in the area.

Together with the GEC, SPARK Foundation teamed up with more than 50 volunteers and local communities from the Sungai Penchala river basin including Friends of Sungai Penchala, Sahabat Komuniti Sungei Way, Joint Management Board Blok 1 Desa Mentari, Sahabat Hijau Blok 1, and Indah Water Konsortium Shah Alam (IWK), successfully cleaning-up 400 metres of the river.

From the river clean–up effort, 385kg of rubbish in which 273kg of wet waste and 112kg of recyclables were collected during the three-hour session. The river clean-up session is one of the many initiatives driven by SPARK Foundation through its flagship programme, the W.A.T.E.R Project, which was launched in 2007.

Since its inception, the project has adopted five rivers, including Sungai Way, successfully upgrading the river water quality from Class IV-V to Class III in 2009, making the river habitable to aquatic life.

In 2018, the project evolved from river rehabilitation to focus more on watershed health protection through two approaches – water conservation and improving water quality.

Some of the flagship initiatives of the project are its water conservation workshop, along with the distribution of water thimbles. To date, 920 water thimbles have been distributed to close to 1,000 Malaysians.

The three-month pilot project involving 50 households in Petaling Jaya has reduced more than 100,000 litres of water monthly.

Spark foundation trustee Renuka Indrarajah said the aim is to grow with the local community through water and river conservation programmes.

The river clean-up session was carried out in partnership with the Department of Irrigation and Drainage Selangor (DID Selangor), Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS), Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya, and Indah Water Konsortium Shah Alam.

