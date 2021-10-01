Spin & Win at Sunway Pyramid

TO thank shoppers for their continuous trust and support in choosing Sunway Pyramid as their preferred lifestyle destination, the mall is bringing back the Ultimate Spin & Win campaign to give back to its loyal customers.

From Sept 24 to Oct 10, shoppers simply need to spend a minimum of RM250 on three receipts in the same day and head to the Ultimate Spin & Win booth located on LG2 of the Orange Concourse to take home the prize that the wheel lands on.

They stand a chance to win from a wide selection of gifts and vouchers from participating retailers.

Sunway Pyramid is also joining forces with Sunway Lagoon and Sunway Pals for an even more exciting experience.

Sunway Pals members will be allowed one extra spin when they collect points on the same day, with new sign-ups to the programme entitled to one spin as an instant reward.

Winners will be able to take home special gifts from Sunway Lagoon that includes special local delights.

The surprises do not end here – every shopper that participates in the campaign will also be in the running for a Weekly Lucky Draw special that will see up to 5 lucky shoppers win grand prizes such as a Sunway Roadtrip Package, Braun Büffel ladies tote bag and men’s backpack, OPPO device, or premium skincare products from leading South Korean beauty brand Sulwhasoo.

Consolation prizes from various retailers in the mall will also be presented to up to 40 more winners, so there will be great fun and surprises for everyone.

HC Chan, CEO of Sunway Malls & Theme Parks said: “As the nation moves forward in the recovery phases to allow more businesses to re-open and the community to return, Sunway Malls takes this occasion to incentivise shopping as a means to aid retailers’ business recovery.

“We hope the initiative will expedite and sustain the recovery momentum till Q42021 which is traditionally a significant quarter for retailers and malls alike so that we can end the year with a little cheer.”

Safe shopping is still the main priority at Sunway Pyramid, which is also part of the #SaferCommunityTogether campaign by Sunway Malls to encourage a secure experience for everyone.

Strict safety measures have been put in place, including a goal of 100% herd immunity amongst the working population in the mall, continuous social distancing and sanitising efforts and safety checks at all entrances to keep those within the mall safe.

Shoppers are also encouraged to download the Sunway Pyramid app to enjoy more in-app rewards as a token of gratitude for being a responsible and supportive patron of the mall.