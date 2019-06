SPORTS Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd has kick-started a campaign to donate storybooks to Chinese primary school students in rural areas.

Initiated on June 17, 2019, as part of the Sports Toto’s Helping Hands programme, the “Reading My Companion” programme aims to inculcate the reading habit among young children who might not have access to recreational material.

The one-month reading programme will benefit a total of 2,315 students from 20 participating schools in Pahang, Negri Sembilan, Johor, Malacca and Perak.

Sports Toto communications manager Giam Say Khoon said the reading programme aims to benefit smaller schools in rural areas which have less than 200 students per school.

“We are proud that we are able to help most of the smaller schools in the central region.

“It will not be easy to cover the entire country in a short period of time but we are hoping that more (students) will benefit from the campaign, hence we are expanding the programme to the northern and southern region of West Malaysia,” he said.

Apart from giving away storybooks to the students, Sports Toto will also donate storybooks to the library of each participating school.

At the same time, a storytelling session would also be held at the schools to teach the students to enjoy reading creatively.

The schools have also played an active role in encouraging the students to exchange story books with each other and share the stories they have read in class, besides penning down their thoughts on the stories they have read in journals.

To encourage keen participation among the students, tokens of commendation have been arranged for two students who show the highest level of participation, in each of the 20 participating schools.

Initiated by Sports Toto in 2012, the reading programme has so far benefitted over 14,000 students in 132 sub-urban schools in Selangor, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Pahang and Johor.