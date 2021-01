DUE to the worsening Covid-19 pandemic situation, Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd has decided to postpone its 34th Chinese New Year Ang Pow Donation Campaign which was supposed to kickstart on Jan 28.

“The current pandemic situation is worrying and we hope that the nation will be able to break the chain of transmission during the movement control order (MCO) period,” said Sports Toto senior communications manager Giam Say Khoon.

Sports Toto’s Chinese New Year Ang Pow Donation Campaign 2021 has selected 118 old folks homes nationwide to be its beneficiaries.