MID-AUTUMN Festival is a time of special importance, oftentimes marked by the gesture of mooncake-gifting and most significantly, family reunions, where all members come together to celebrate fruitful beginnings. Unfortunately, not all families are as privileged and struggle to put food on the table, let alone host a reunion feast.

Having said that, Sunway Velocity Mall stayed true to its mission to be a community-driven mall as well as committing to elevate the surrounding communities through a mid-autumn charity project. As part of Sunway Velocity Mall’s “Luminous Autumn” campaign, the mall recently organised a trip to PPR Desa Tun Razak to help single mothers and their families in the community who have been struggling to stay afloat especially during the pandemic.

Through the “Illuminating Lives” project, Sunway Velocity Mall aimed to bring an abundance of hope and joy to single-parent families.

Journeying to the homes of three single mothers with trunks full of gifts and hearts full of excitement, the team presented each home with RM9,000 worth of electrical appliances & IT gadgets such as a laptop, air-fryers, multipurpose cookers, kettles, and more to ease the burdens of these families and enhance their living condition.

“Thank you Sunway Velocity Mall for providing these electrical appliances. It will definitely be a tremendous help in my day–to-day life as I juggle between work and taking care of my family,” said Nur Azni, one of the beneficiaries.

Upon receiving two customised boxes of Luminous Autumn mooncakes, another beneficiary, Madam Leong also expressed her gratitude as this year her daughters would be able to savour this traditional pastry – a luxury they could not afford for the past 8 years.

“Knowing the struggles and challenges that the single mothers have gone through, we wanted to reach out, relieve their burdens, and better their household conditions. As a community-driven mall, we have a strong core value to make an impact and strive for the betterment of the whole community, leaving no one behind,” Sunway Velocity Mall General Manager Phang Sau Lian.

In light of the festival that celebrates unity and harvest, Sunway Velocity Mall wishes to bring new hope to the families and hopes this effort can help them get through this challenging time.