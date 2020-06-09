SEARCH
Spreading Raya cheer to needy children

09 Jun 2020 / 17:50 H.
    Public Bank’s Public Affairs Division (PAD) senior general manager Datuk Razak Dali (centre) with Pusat Jagaan Nuri senior assistant Isnianti Osman (third from left) and Rumah Kanak-Kanak Tengku Budriah Cheras principal Mohd Hafizul Abd Ghani (third from right) and representatives from the homes and staff from PAD during the mock cheque and gifts presentation in Menara Public Bank recently.

PUBLIC BANK, which is known as a ‘bank for the public’, brought joy and happiness to the less fortunate children after the bank contributed a total of RM25,850 in cash and electrical items to two children’s homes during the holy month of Ramadan.

Instead of having visitations by the bank’s staff to the children’s homes like in previous years, a mock cheque was presented to the representatives of the homes at Menara Public Bank on June 3.

The two children’s homes in Kuala Lumpur are Rumah Kanak-Kanak Tengku Budriah and Pusat Jagaan Nuri and they have a total of 160 children. The electrical items will be sent to the respective homes separately.

A continuation of the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities held all year-long, this is part of its ongoing commitment as a caring corporate citizen.

