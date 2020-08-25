Spreading the joy of reading to underprivileged children

THE largest 24-hour standalone convenience store operator, 7-Eleven Malaysia, in collaboration with its partner NGOhub, has taken the initiative to donate educational books to selected charitable organisations and orphanages which aims to promote the reading habits among underprivileged children.

Different types of books were donated to selected charitable organisations and orphanages which include fiction, non-fiction, poetry and storybooks. Among the recipients are Raudhatul Nurr Jannah, Yayasan Anak-Anak Yatim Pinggir Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Pusat Jagaan Kanak-Kanak Wilayah Persekutuan, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak Yatim Mary, Rumah Bakti Nur Syaheera, and Pertubuhan Rumah Anak Yatim Berkat Kasih (House of Love), among others.

7-Eleven Malaysia’s General Manager of Marketing, Ronan Lee said: “In today’s fast-paced world, we often overlook the importance of books and how much of a difference they can make, especially in the lives of our younger generation. Reading comprehension and critical literacy skills are of utmost importance, even more so for these less fortunate children. It is high time to help these young children develop a culture of reading at an early age, and books need to be made a part of the environment a child grows up in.”

“At 7-Eleven Malaysia, it has always been part of our corporate values to provide support and assistance in the local communities that we serve, especially the vulnerable groups. We hope that this small contribution will help to cultivate good reading habits in these young learners who will be the leaders of tomorrow,” Lee concluded.

Overwhelmed by the book donation, the caretaker at Raudhatul Nurr Jannah, Zurina Zainudin said, “We want all our children to become avid readers and, having a mini library filled with a variety of books, helps us achieve this goal. For that reason, we are excited to be able to provide these underprivileged children with additional reading material to help them develop a love of reading and broaden their literary skills.”

“Our daily reading sessions last between thirty minutes and forty minutes, and the children are all thrilled as they now have more book genres to choose from, both fiction and non-fiction,” she added.