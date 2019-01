CELEBRATE new beginnings this Chinese New Year at MyTOWN Shopping Centre with a festive line-up full of tantalising sights and sounds.

Happening now until Feb 19, in conjunction with its “Rhythm of Spring” CNY Campaign, MyTOWN will be ushering in the Lunar New Year with cultural performances.

Witness the roaring start of the New Year with an extraordinary Lion Dance and Majestic Drums performance. Meanwhile, catch the God of Prosperity as he will be making special appearances to hand out auspicious blessings to customers.

The beauty of spring comes alive in the Rhythm of Spring Dance, while customers can watch the adorable showcase of a Kids Cultural Dance as well as the elegant demonstration of a Chinese Sleeve Dance.

The celebration continues into the night as specially choreographed LED Lion Dance and Drums Performance will be presenting a glittering show of acrobatics and resounding rhythms of percussion.

On Jan 27, MyTOWN hosted the Little Miss Peony Competition, a junior beauty contest opened to young ladies to demonstrate their talent and personality. The pageant saw 25 finalists aged 5-10 years old competing for a chance to win up to RM3,000 worth of prizes.

Following a charming showcase of creativity and character, 7-year-old Nur Farisha captured the hearts of the judges and walked away with the grand prize of RM1,000 as well as the title of Little Miss Peony. The runner up was 10-year-old Chan Jie Yie who won a cash prize of RM800 and taking third place was 8-year-old Syazwina Mohd Taib, winning a cash prize of RM500.

The month-long CNY celebration will be concluded with a Chap Goh Mei Special featuring enthralling performances of Lion Dance and Majestic Drums with the final appearance of the God of Prosperity.