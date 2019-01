WITH the lunar new year around the corner, Gamuda Land is introducing the Spring Symphony Bazaar, a new avenue for Chinese New Year shopping and to support selected children’s homes.

Tagging on Gamuda Land’s CNY approach of “Rooted in Joyfulness”, featuring a cherry blossom tree in selected Gamuda Land’s sales galleries, the bazaar in Gamuda Gardens Property Gallery on Jan 19 and 20 will also follow suit.

Besides having a cherry blossom tree taking centre stage, the bazaar will showcase a variety of CNY cookies, Yee Sang, hampers, food trucks, famous Ipoh delicacies as well as entertaining performances.

Among the Ipoh delicacies are Aun Kheng Lim Salted Chicken, Yee Hup Heong Peah (Hokkien fragrant biscuits), Funny Mountain Soya Bean and Tambun Pomelos to name a few.

The key highlight of the first day will be the Spring Symphony Mini-Concert with impersonation of world superstars such as Jacky Cheung, Ariana Grande, JJ Lin and Jeff Chang. In addition, customers can get a free carton of 100Plus with a purchase of every three cartons, and a free hamper from Gamuda Land for purchases of more than RM500 in a single receipt.

Grounded on its value of “a town is a community”, Gamuda Land places great priority in creating towns with abundant community spaces as well as bringing people together through such festive celebrations.

As part of Gamuda Land’s initiative to make this CNY more meaningful, a wish list from Gamuda Land’s partnering children’s homes will be placed on the cherry blossom tree. Customers who wish to fulfill the children’s wishes can pick up a wish and return with a gift from Jan 14 to 22, 2019.

The Spring Symphony Bazaar in the 810-acre Gamuda Gardens will be a fun-filled family day.

Details as follows:

Date & Time: 19th January 10am-10:30pm and 20th January 10am-6pm

Venue: Gamuda Gardens Property Gallery at Lot 3825 & 3826, Jalan Sungai Serai, Kampung Sungai Serai, 48050 Rawang, Selangor.