STARBUCKS Malaysia is adding popular Asian flavours of matcha and red bean to its springtime blended beverages - the Matcha Azuki Blossom Crème Frappuccino and Azuki Blossom Crème Frappuccino.

At a recent media preview event at the Starbucks outlet in Jaya One, members of the media, bloggers and influencers, were invited to sample the new beverages before it was officialy introduced in all Starbucks stores nationwide on March 26, 2019.

The new Matcha Azuki Blossom Crème Frappuccino is the perfect treat for Matcha fans with its bright green creamy flavour topped with savory red bean, pink and white rice puffs and cranberry bits that cascades over the whipped cream and red beans.

Frappuccino lovers are in for a treat with the Azuki Blossom Crème Frappuccino. This springtime beverage is a creamy milk-blended concoction of ice and red bean, topped with Azuki and fluffy whipped cream, with falling petals of white and pink rice blossom petals and tart cranberry bites.

During the event, there was also a blind tasting session of three different versions of Caramel Macchiato made with milk, almond milk and coconut milk, where members of the media were urged to try the three different versions and give their views on the difference in taste.

Starbucks has now added coconut milk as another customisable milk option at all its stores, together with almond milk and soy milk to give a new twist to popular favourites.

The classic Caramel Macchiato with almond or coconut milk is priced at RM15.50 onwards, while the Matcha Azuki Blossom Crème Frappuccino and Azuki Blossom Crème Frappuccino blended beverages are priced from RM17.50 onwards.