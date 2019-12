This holiday season, Starbucks is collaborating with iconic fashion house and designer Diane von Furstenberg to bring a new limited-edition merchandise collaboration to Starbucks stores in Asia.

Featuring an assortment of drinkware that blends two of the designer’s signature prints, the Starbucks X DvF merchandise collaboration embodies Diane’s love for graphic art and natural ability to mix bold, unexpected colours that evoke a sense of glamour for the holiday season and all year long.

“Starbucks is very excited to offer a merchandise collection that celebrates confidence through style in true Diane von Furstenberg spirit – with bold prints and colours,” said Erin Silvoy, vice president, category and marketing, Starbucks Asia Pacific.

“Our companies share a commitment to providing women with the opportunity to express all of themselves, in every facet of their lives. We’re delighted to bring this special collection of stylish items, inspired by the multi-faceted roles women lead throughout their lives, to Starbucks stores in Asia.”

The collection includes the Starbucks X DvF Stainless Steel Tumbler (16 oz/473 ml) and Cold Cup (16 oz/473 ml) available in an assortment of designs. Both items are sure to please the stylish friends and family on your holiday shopping list!

This one-of-a-kind merchandise collaboration is available now at select Starbucks stores in Asia, including Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Taiwan.

For more details, please visit Starbucks Malaysia website at www.starbucks.com.my.