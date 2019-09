STARBUCKS has teamed up with fashion designer and entrepreneur Rachel Zoe to launch a limited-edition designer merchandise collection.

The Starbucks X Rachel Zoe collection was inspired by the fierce, independent modern-day woman and is exclusively retailed in selected Starbucks stores nationwide.

Designed by Rachel to be fun, yet bold, the Starbucks X Rachel Zoe collaboration features her signature palm leaf and leopard prints in subdued hues, creating a juxtaposition between femininity and fashion. The four-piece merchandise collection includes an assortment of Starbucks drinkware and lifestyle accessories.

“We admire Rachel Zoe for her expressive patterns and modern design themes that empower women to live a life in style,” said Starbucks Asia Pacific Category and Marketing vice president Erin Silvoy.

“With more female millennials entering the workforce in Asia Pacific than ever before, we knew that working with Rachel and her design team would result in a special collection of fashion-forward items that are functional for daily use. We’re thrilled to curate this unique experience that can only be found at Starbucks stores in Asia.”

The Starbucks X Rachel Zoe Collection includes the following pieces:

>Starbucks X Rachel Zoe Luggage Tag – Leather luggage tag with Rachel’s signature palm leaf and leopard prints for stylish travelers.

>Starbucks X Rachel Zoe 12-ounce Ceramic Mug – Sleek double-wall ceramic mug decorated with Rachel’s signature palm leaf and leopard prints for on-the-go fashionistas.

>Starbucks X Rachel Zoe 16-ounce Cold Cup - Double wall construction plastic cup adorned with varying hues of lipstick kiss marks.

>Starbucks X Rachel Zoe 16-ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler - A stainless steel tumbler with an illustration of chic, high fashion elite.

For more information, please visit the Starbucks Malaysia website at www.starbucks.com.my.