AS the country remain united in combating the virus by staying indoors, Starbucks partners (employees) found ways to support frontline responders of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. Amid these uncertain times, Starbucks store partners around Malaysia have been serving and delivering coffee to hospitals, police stations, screening centres, and frontline workers of all kinds demonstrating the company’s resilience and commitment to the communities in which they serve.

Working closely with the Ministry of Health, Starbucks Malaysia identified health centres, including the Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Health Department, Lembah Pantai Health Department, Titiwangsa Health Department, the Royal Malaysia Police headquarters in Bukit Aman, University of Malaya Medical Center and several clinics across Kajang and Bangi, as well as the Penang State Covid-19 Task Force and gave out more than 1,000 cups of coffee.

As a continuance of social conscience, Starbucks Malaysia also pledged nationwide promotions including a Buy One Free One promotion and 30% off any food via their Drive-Thru lanes and takeaways so that first responders and frontline workers can focus on taking care of the country.

"We are always looking at ways to contribute back to the communities we serve, as we believe it is our role and responsibility during this time to prioritise the health and well-being of our customers and partners, as well as playing a constructive role in supporting our local communities, health officials and government leaders as they work hard to contain the virus," says Sydney Quays, Group CEO of Berjaya Food Bhd and managing director of Starbucks Malaysia & Brunei.

Since the government’s announcement of the movement control order (MCO) on March 18, Starbucks has taken active measures to ensure that all safety precautions are met, placing an emphasis on store cleanliness and safety precautions. During the MCO, Starbucks Malaysia momentarily paused the use of all its café seating and personal cup services while drive-thru lanes and delivery via GrabFood and Foodpanda continue to operate for customers’ enjoyment. Since May 4 onwards, the company has also deployed temperature check stations at all of its outlets across Malaysia.

Additionally, understanding the needs of first responders and healthcare workers, Starbucks stores in and around hospitals and healthcare centers remain open with limited access to continue best serving them.

On a global scale, The Starbucks Foundation had also provided free brewed coffee along with handwritten letters to support the U.S. first responders and health care workers. In addition to the coffee support, the foundation will also be contributing US$1 million to the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund in support of the World Health Organisation (WHO), powered by the United Nations.