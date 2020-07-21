Starbucks Malaysia launches new designer collection

STARBUCKS MALAYSIA is committed to come back stronger than ever post-movement control order (MCO) by officially launching the brand’s partnership with one of the most exclusive names in streetwear, Undefeated, for its next limited-edition merchandise collection.

The Starbucks X Undefeated merchandise collection draws inspiration from sportswear and sneaker culture with bold neon colours, featuring ultra-modern artistic designs in neon Starbucks green against a black background.

Designed to celebrate creativity, resilience and the power of the human spirit, the Starbucks X Undefeated designer collaboration comes at a perfect time to offer customers more ways to share their passion for doing what they love, expressing their personal style, and reminding themselves to never give up especially during these trying dynamic times.

The new collection aspires to inspire a sense of victory among its Malaysian wearers for successfully flattening the curve. It includes accessories, stationery and drinkware.