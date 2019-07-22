Starbucks Malaysia receives Outstanding Corporation award at CSR Malaysia Awards 2019

KUDOS to Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company (Starbucks Malaysia) who won the Outstanding Corporation Award at CSR Malaysia Awards 2019 recently, owing to its human connections with the community and the environment, through the Starbucks Green Outreach Programme.

The said programme was established to hone a sense of togetherness and strengthen neighbourhood bonding within the community where Starbucks operates in. It is dedicated to environmental stewardship and focuses on creating meaningful and sustained change through its business. This year, the award recognised organisations that excelled as agents of change in the socio-economic transformation of the country.

“At Starbucks, we bring together our partners (employees), customers, communities, non-profit partners and civic leaders together to help make our neighborhoods stronger. And witha growing curiosity in environmental concerns among consumers, it has inspired us to do better in ensuring sustainability remains a priority in our business,” said Berjaya Food Berhad CEO and managing director of Starbucks Malaysia & Brunei, Sydney Quays.

