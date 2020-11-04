Starbucks offers new food options at its stores

AS part of an enhanced menu, Starbucks stores in Malaysia will serve new premium food offerings that have been refined over time to reflect the taste and preferences of local customers.

New! Chicken Florentine Pie

Sink your fork into this buttery traditional pie with a creamy, cheesy and delicious mixture of chicken and spinach nestled between crispy and flaky pastry crust.

New! Beef Ragu Pie

For a beefier option, try this hearty beef ragu pie. Made with slow cooked beef in Bolognese sauce and encased in traditional short crust pastry that is baked until golden brown.

New! Sausage with Caramelised Onion Sandwich

The aromatic and enticing bite of the black pepper sausage is topped with bechamel sauce and sweet caramelised onions. The fillings are then placed in a turmeric bun with an indent in the middle for easy splitting for two equal portions.

New! Egg-in-a-Hole Focaccia

A simple but hearty breakfast option to get you through the day. This egg-in-a-hole focaccia toast sandwich comes together with a sunny-side-up egg, sprinkles of mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and garnished with parsley.

New! Chicken Meatball Sub

These chicken meatball subs are stuffed with homemade chicken meatballs, savoury Bolognese sauce and topped with lots of melted mozzarella cheese. It’s crazy delicious and easy to eat!

There is always room for dessert

While most of the existing cakes in the Starbucks menu will have a new look, there are also new options to satisfy any sweet tooth out there.

New! Coffee Burnt Cheesecake

This crustless cheesecake is the newest trend to hit social media. It is baked in a higher temperature to give it its beautiful burnt exterior and is super creamy, with an added coffee twist!

Returning Favourite! Tiramisu

What used to be a staple has returned with a new look. This Italian dessert is now reimagined with an Oreo base, cream cheese and dark chocolate.

For more information, visit www.starbucks.com.my/menu-list/food-list/