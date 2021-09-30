Starbucks X alice + olivia collection has arrived in Malaysia

STARBUCKS is once again collaborating with Stacey Bendet, CEO and Creative Director of top fashion house alice + olivia to offer a stylish designer merchandise collection, available for a limited time at select Starbucks stores across Malaysia. With Stacey’s fun and sophisticated eye for design, the highly anticipated Starbucks X alice + olivia collection showcases two whimsical designs, including the iconic Stace Face, and a modern interpretation of the Stace Face with a colourful twist.

“Starbucks and Stacey Bendet are united by their aspiration to create unique and delightful experiences,” said Erin Silvoy, vice president, Product and Marketing, Starbucks Asia Pacific. “Since our very first collaboration with alice + olivia, our customers have kept asking for more. Now, we’re excited to launch a new Starbucks X alice + olivia collection with bold, yet chic designs fit for everyday occasions, to encourage our customers to embrace self-expression and give them the confidence to live a life in style.”

Bendet herself added: “Both Starbucks and alice + olivia love creating unique and empowering experiences. “With our rainbow Stace Face designs we hope to bring some colourful fun to the world!” The exclusive collection will bring fashion and style to life once more, with a unique lineup that includes mugs and waterbottles, such as:

► Small Tote – The timeless look of the humble tote bag is reimagined with a modern interpretation of the ‘Stace Face’ with a colorful and stunning twist. Featuring an interior pocket that is lightweight, this bag is great for on the go. ► Bearista Bear – A soft and fluffy reinterpretation of the Bearista Bear wearing a custom sweater designed in the renowned alice + olivia style, which is matched only by the embroidered alice + olivia shoes. ► 12oz Ceramic Mug – The glossy clear-glazed stoneware gives this mug its special character. The handle is painted by hand with the mug body available in two different designs, one with the colorful spectrum of the Rainbow Stace Squad, and one of the Iconic Stace Face.

► 16oz Stainless Steel Tumbler – This tumbler is sure to keep your beverage at a perfect temperature whether it’s hot or cold with the innovative thermo 3D Double Wall vacuum insulation technology, as well as the medical-grade stainless steel so that there is not transfer of flavours or metal after taste. Available in two designs, the Rainbow Stace Squad and Iconic Stace Face. ► 16oz Ceramic Double Wall Traveler – Insulated with a double-wall construction with flat-white paint and an opaque black lid, which uses a slide open/close function for convenient use. Available in two designs, the Rainbow Stace Squad and Iconic Stace Face.