STAR Wars characters came alive at the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere at Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC), Mid Valley Megamall, organised by Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB) on Dec 19.

Petronas invited a total of 580 of its loyal supporters, including business partners, “Kad Mesra” card holders, stakeholders and media members for a dinner and the screening of the movie.

At the event, Petronas’ managing director and CEO Datuk Seri Syed Abidin Syed Mohd Tahir made a grand entry into Hall 18, (where the movie was screened), accompanied by performers in Star Wars costumes, carrying lightsabers in different colours.

“It was a challenging and yet rewarding year for all of us at Petronas. We showed some good progress. At the end of the day, we would not be here without the support of all of you. I take this opportunity to thank you,” said Syed Abidin, in his speech.

“Whether you are on the “dark side” or the “light side”, it does not matter to us. As far as we are concerned, you are on the ‘Mesra’ side,” joked Syed Abidin. After his speech, a “light saber” fight between the two main characters of the movie, entertained the guests.

With the release of the movie, fans can now purchase Star Wars souvenirs at Petronas stations.