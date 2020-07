FROM now till Dec 31, 2020, Sunway Velocity Hotel is offering a special 50% Off Best Available Rate on all room categories; ranging from Superior, Superior Plus and Superior Premier with rates starting from RM150 nett per room per night (room only) for bookings made directly on the hotel’s website.

Guests also enjoy benefits like complimentary Wi-Fi access, the flexibility of free cancellation with unlimited change of dates, and exclusive Book Direct & Save benefits.

Additionally, available for stays from July 1 to Sept 30, 2020, Sunway Velocity Hotel introduces the Stay & Shop package, in collaboration with Sunway Velocity Mall. The Stay & Shop package includes a 2D1N stay in a Superior room, a RM50 Parkson cash voucher and additional discount vouchers redeemable at Food Street, located at level B1 of Sunway Velocity Mall. Stay & Shop package room rates start from RM168 nett per night.