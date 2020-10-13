Stepping into the future

SUNWAY CITY KUALA LUMPUR has earmarked US$60 million (RM248.1 million) for a tantalising transformation of its flagship property, Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa, in a bold drive to establish the urban destination as Asia’s leading integrated resort complex and a regional tourism hub.

Pioneering Sunway Group’s investment in Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa is the most extensive initiative in the resort’s 24-year history, and sets out a visionary remodelling for a premier hospitality and entertainment development that will create a new benchmark for business and leisure experiences in the region.

Scheduled to reopen in phases from March 2021, Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa will be defined by seamless integration featuring the reimagined 478-room property complete with a world-renowned hero restaurant brand, six cascading waterfalls amongst two landscaped pools and extensive family and health facilities for an enhanced destination experience.

Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa’s transformation takes its place alongside the iconic family-focused Sunway Lagoon theme park which stretches over 88 acres and six entertainment zones. For business visitors, the Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre features 7,157 sqm of hi-tech space, flexible configurations and capacity to host some 4,000 delegates theatre style or 6,000 for a cocktail reception for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE).

“It is time, it is as simple as that,” said Tan Sri Dr Jeffrey Cheah, founder and chairman of Sunway Group.

“We need to step into the future as we embrace a new generation of leisure and business guests and bring together Sunway City Kuala Lumpur as one fully-integrated premier hospitality and entertainment destination that will rival the very best in the world.

“We are committed to following our vision of responsible and sustainable development in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that Sunway as a conglomerate espouses, and we believe that through this vision we can make a positive and far-reaching contribution to Malaysia.”