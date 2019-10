THE recent Yayasan Petronas Sentuhan Harapan All About Youth (AAY) 2019 competition provided a platform for 1,000 secondary school students nationwide to put on their thinking caps to find solutions to protect the planet and create a better future for their communities.

The youngsters offered novel solutions, from air pollution detecting drones, forest fire warning systems, beeping bins capable of differentiating waste types, biodegradable plastic compounds, solar-powered traffic light system, carbon dioxide converters and a range of filters, detectors, sensors and automated systems which harness energy from natural sources.

At the end of the 11 weeks, SM Imtiaz Yayasan Terengganu from Kemaman was chosen as the winner for their project titled “CO2NCER” and took home RM20,000 in prize money. “CO2NCER” is a detection and warning system to prevent the spread of forest fires.

SMK Tebobon (Sabah) was named the first runner-up, taking home RM10,000 while second runner-up SMK Tun Habab (Johor) received RM5,000. SMK St Francis (Malacca) and SMK Asyakirin (Sarawak) were awarded consolation prizes.

All their solutions centred on one ultimate aim, to create a flourishing future by reducing carbon emissions.

Commenting on the students’ initiatives, Yayasan Petronas CEO Lita Osman said the issue of climate change presents an opportunity for youths to seed solutions which can help us all flourish.

“The current generation is obviously more conscious about how their actions may impact the planet, but the question is are we doing enough – to fix the effects of climate change, and mitigate its consequences?

“Tackling the issue of climate change will require more thinkers, investigators and stronger public-private partnerships that drive towards reducing the country’s carbon intensity through science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

“As we advance to a developed country status, Malaysia will need more students pursuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. If the intensity and results from AAY2019 are anything to go by, I believe there is a ray of hope as more ‘planet-savers’ and ‘nature inspectors’ come to the fore,” she said.

Lita said youths today will face the more severe impact of climate change and yet, also stand to benefit from the technology revolution and new jobs as a result of the challenges posed by climate change.

“They need to be involved in exploring the impact and importance of protecting the environment, to commit and take action, connect with others who are taking action as well as explore new opportunities.”

She said students participating in AAY have shown how the next generation can lead in tackling climate action

The programme aims to inspire teens to get involved in social development, community welfare and environmental causes.