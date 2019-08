RHB Foundation has awarded scholarships to 10 students from low income families to pursue their tertiary education journey.

The RHB X-Cel Star Scholarship Programme provides an opportunity for high performing youths from low-income families to continue their educational journey.

The scholarship covers course fees as well as allowances for books and living costs for the full duration of the course of studies.

The ten students who achieved excellent results in the 2018 SPM examinations and who had successfully undergone an extensive assessment, were awarded scholarships which will enable them to pursue tertiary education in Matriculation or Foundation and subsequently undergraduate studies in public and private universities in Malaysia. The students were awarded scholarships amounting to RM60,000 each for four years of tertiary education.

RHB Foundation chairman and group managing director of RHB Banking Group Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli said RM2.4 million has been allocated for the scholarship programme until 2022, adding that this would benefit at least 40 high potential youths from low-income families.

“The scholarship will provide selected students access to educational opportunity at the tertiary level which will eventually contribute directly towards their families’ socio-economic well-being.

“RHB X-Cel is a structured learning programme that does not only focus on academic performance, but also develops and nurtures the younger generation to become holistic young adults and Malaysia’s future leaders,” he said at the scholarship presentation ceremony on Aug 5.

The scholarship programme allows students from low-income families to pursue their educational journey in various fields of studies that are relevant to the current and future workplace needs, such as Computer Science, Software engineering, Mechanical Engineering and other Engineering degrees, Actuarial Science and Accounting & Finance.