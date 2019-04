STARBUCKS Malaysia has rolled out three new flavours of frappuccino blended beverages in their summertime range to entice tastebuds.

The Triple Mocha Frappuccino and Dark Caramel Coffee Frappuccino blended beverages were specially created for chocolate and caramel lovers who crave an indulgent treat on those oh-so-hot days. For those looking for a refreshing option, the Mixed Berry Frappuccino blended beverage with Pomegranate pearls is the perfect complement to the Malaysian heat.

With layers of whipped cream, dark caramel and a combination of white chocolate mocha, dark mocha and also a swirl of mocha drizzle, the Triple Mocha Frappuccino is a dream come true for dessert lovers.

Topped with rich, creamy dark caramel sauce, the new Dark Caramel Coffee Frappuccino blended beverage offers layers of whipped cream infused with cold brew, white chocolate and dark caramel.

The Mixed Berry Frappuccino blended beverage with Pomegranate Pearls is a fruity treat with

pearls bursting with real pomegranate juice as they pop in your mouth. The beverage has mixed berry sauce blended with velvety milk to create a smooth fruity flavour, topped with whipped cream to balance the tart berry flavour.

Starbucks’s Head of Operations for Malaysia and Brunei Steven Anthony Soosay introduced the three new beverages to members of the media at the Starbucks Store, Ikano Power Centre on April 16, 2019.

During the launch event, media members had an opportunity to taste the new summer blended beverages and participate in fun games and a lucky draw, where some lucky media members won exclusive merchandise from the summer range.

In welcoming the summer, Starbucks has introduced a new merchandise collection of island scenes and tropical plants. The gradient colours of the collection features the tones of sunrise and nightfall. The A Day in the Island Merchandise collection is specially curated with a variety of stainless steel bottles and large cold cups which are perfect for Starbucks’ Frappuccino beverages.

Starbucks has also announced a designer collaboration with famed American fashion brand Vera Bradley to launch a limited-edition merchandise collection that is exclusive to stores in Asia only. The gorgeous Starbucks X Vera Bradley Merchandise collection features drinkware with colorful paisley and flower patterns. The collection is now available in selected stores across Malaysia, while stocks last.