Sunway Malls gives shoppers one million reasons to smile

THIS March, Sunway Malls is rewarding its loyal shoppers for their patronage and support with the Ultimate Spin & Win campaign, with vouchers and prizes worth over RM1 million to be won. It has been almost a year since the nation underwent one of the most challenging and extraordinary times along with the rest of the world due to the pandemic, and Sunway Malls intends to show their appreciation to those who continue to choose the malls as their preferred lifestyle destination.

HC Chan, CEO of Sunway Malls & Theme Parks says, “At Sunway Malls, we are here to serve the communities around us, even more so in trying times like this. Apart from providing a safe place to shop, our malls are also sanctuaries that deliver momentary respite from the challenges arising from the pandemic. We aspire and endeavour that this campaign apart from thanking our shoppers for their unwavering support; it is also an expression of solidarity with our retailers who are going through one of the most challenging times.”

From now until April 4, all the malls (with the exception of Sunway Giza whose campaign begins on March 19 and Sunway Citrine Hub from March 20-21), every shopper will take home a prize or voucher when they participate in the Ultimate Spin & Win. They only need to spend a minimum of RM250 (RM150 for Sunway Giza) in two receipts, which makes them eligible to spin the wheel in the respective malls. They will then win the item that the wheel lands on, be it shopping vouchers or products sponsored by participating tenants such as Brooks, L’Occitane, Oris, Origins, Samsonite, Yves Saint Laurent and Sulwhasoo.

Each shopper that participates in the Spin & Win contest will automatically qualify for the Lucky Draw that will see shoppers win incredible prizes from each mall such as TVs, smartphones, the latest Playstation 5, smart watches, massage chairs, headphones, beauty products, Napure Agro-Air Comfort Queen Size Bed and LEGO sets.