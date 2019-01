SUNWAY Malls has introduced metal straws in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and

in support of the government’s decision to ban plastic straws in the Federal Territories.

The malls has introduced metal straws which can be redeemed from selected participating malls.

Some of their tenants are also moving forward with metal straws too! Aside from metal, biodegradable paper straws are available at MAISON de Gigi, Caffe Bene Malaysia, JUICY Fresh Juice Bar, and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

Other outlets such as Coffea Coffee, Chai Yó, Regiustea, NY Steak Shack, PappaRich, SUNNY QUEEN, Ten Years, Madam Kwan’s, and Starbucks to name a few, have also introduced sustainable options to replace plastic straws.

Some tenants have decided to remove plastic straws altogether and some are also rewarding customers who bring their own straws.

Shoppers simply need to spend RM100 in two receipts to be eligible to redeem their personal metal straws from the concierge counters of each mall. Selected malls under the Sunway Malls banner will be participating in this effort, namely Sunway Pyramid, Sunway Velocity Mall, Sunway Putra Mall, and Sunway Carnival Mall.

“Out with the plastic, in with the metal! We at Sunway Malls are excited to introduce our metal straws which will be available to shoppers with a very minimal spend when they come to Sunway Malls. We were one of the first malls to introduce the Bring Your Own Bag (BYOB) campaign. in 2017,” said Kevin Tan, Chief Operating Officer of Sunway Malls.

He added that this initiative is part of Sunway Malls’ effort to instill a greater sense of responsibility in terms of reducing daily plastic consumption.