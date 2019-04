THE new Sunway Pyramid Mobile app is set to revolutionise shopping experiences as the very first shopping mall app with real-time in-mall navigation.

As there are over 1,000 exciting specialty stores available in Sunway Pyramid, moving around the 1.8 million sq ft of space that spans over four main shopping levels was once a challenge but not any longer with this new app that was created in partnership with Google Maps and indoor map technology.

The real-time indoor navigation feature uses Google Maps’ indoor technology and WiFi signals to accurately position the user in the building. Shoppers can now say goodbye to spending more time searching for a physical counter or directory to get to their desired location.

“As a shopping mall that listens to the needs of our customers, this is a great way to provide them with peace of mind as well as personalised content, exclusive rewards and offers for a better, more enjoyable experience, all at their fingertips,” said Sunway Malls COO Kevin Tan.

App-exclusive rewards await shoppers at participating tenants such as YSL, Laneige, Sulwhasoo, Yves Rocher, Chanel, Dorothy Perkins, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, Burton Menswear London, Nelissa Hilman, Hush Puppies, Love Bonito, JD Sports, NY Steak Shack, Genki Sushi, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Mr Roti Canai, Brotzeit, O.W.L, Gem Studio and Tomei.

Personalisation through in-app quizes allows the app to determine the user’s shopping persona. This information, along with the shoppers’ navigation patterns, redemption and browsing behaviour, will be considered to further tailor content that is relevant and targeted for each user.

To find out more about what the Sunway Pyramid Mobile app can do, shoppers can visit the on-ground event at the Water Feature on the ground floor from Apr 12 to 28, 2019.

The Sunway Pyramid Mobile App will be available for download via the Google Play Store and Apple AppStore on Apr 12, 2019.